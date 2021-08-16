Hiker Rescued from Kinsman Ridge Trail

CONTACT: Lieutenant James Kneeland 603-744-5470 August 13, 2021

Franconia, NH – For the second time in two days, rescuers were called to Franconia Notch to assist an injured hiker. Just after 2:00 p.m. on August 13 a call came in that a hiker had suffered a leg injury while descending the Kinsman Ridge Trail from Cannon Mountain. Conservation Officers from NH Fish and Game along with volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the trailhead. Enduring the extreme heat and humidity, the rescue team reached the injured hiker a little under a mile up the trail at 3:45 p.m. After stabilizing the injury, the hiker was placed in a litter and carried down the hazardous Kinsman Ridge Trail to the trailhead where they arrived just before 6:00 p.m. A hiking companion took the injured hiker from the trailhead to Littleton Regional Hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

The 62-year-old hiker was identified as Jim Hawes of Pittsburg, NH. Hawes and his companion hiker had hiked to the summit of Cannon Mountain and were descending via the Kinsman Ridge Trail when the incident occurred. While navigating through an area of wet, slippery ledge he fell/slid about 15-20 feet down the ledge suffering minor lacerations and an injury to his leg. After placing a makeshift splint on the injured leg, it was soon realized that they would not be able to continue down the trail without assistance. A call for help was made. The pair was prepared with proper equipment for a day hike in the White Mountains.

