School of Law welcomes incoming students

 

East Central Judicial District Judge Stephannie N. Stiel gave the convocation address as the UND School of Law welcomed a new class of students Aug. 15.

Judge Stiel spoke to the students about the importance of professionalism and civility and cultivating these habits beginning in law school. She also led the students in their Pledge of Professionalism.

President Andy Armacost, Dean Michael McGinniss and Dean Brad Parrish were also involved in the event, which included a pinning ceremony in which each student was given a special pin to commemorate their future graduation class.

Orientation for the new law students will contine through August 19. Students will learn about the program of legal education, get tips and strategies for achieving academic success, and familiarize themselves with law school resources.

