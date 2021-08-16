The Pursuit For Our Children To Breathe Clean Air
The Future Of Air Purification In Our Schools.
Delivering cleaner air, reducing health inequalities and, most importantly, improving the health and wellbeing of our children.”BELFAST, DOWN, UNITED KINGDOM, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of COVID-19 has had many implications on how we live our daily lives, some with major knock-on effects, others simply an inconvenience, but one that has posed both an inconvenience to working parents and children, as well as a major knock-on effect that we have yet to see the full impact of is the impact on the younger generation's schooling and development due to school closure.
— Sadiq Khan
Exposure to respiratory secretions with the infectious virus is the most common mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 infection. This involves inhaling extremely small respiratory droplets and aerosol particles (.5 microns or less) that can survive for hours in the air.
Aerosols are released during even the most mundane of actions, such as breathing, speaking, singing, exercising, coughing, and sneezing. Spread can also occur outside of a six-foot radius.
While the epidemic has brought attention to air quality issues and prompted action, the issue of air purification in schools has existed for a long time.
In 2018, the Mayor of London's office performed a School Air Quality Audit, which revealed that over 50 London schools were exposed to dangerous levels of air pollution.
“We are confident that implementing the recommendations from these audits will go a long way to delivering cleaner air, reducing health inequalities and, most importantly, improving the health and wellbeing of our children,” said Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, in his foreword to the School Air Quality Audit Report at the time.
The air purifiers were advantageous to the children's learning, focus, and results, according to teachers from some of the audited schools. More than half of the 56 instructors polled claim they've witnessed a reduction in sick leave among themselves and their students.
Because air pollution is an invisible problem, it may not receive the attention it deserves and necessitates. Leaving COVID-19 aside, other forms of air pollution are readily obvious, with alarming health consequences:
Other bacteria, viruses and influenzas
In the ducts, there is mould and dust
Emissions from newly purchased furniture
VOC’s from cleaning products
Pollen and other allergens brought in from the outside
Danger from pets in the classroom
Emissions from traffic
Other forms of indoor air pollution, such as headaches and acute asthma attacks, can be mitigated using air purifiers in addition to Covid-19
“Schools and colleges face a new set of challenges when students return in September, not least ensuring that the air quality in classrooms is as good as it can possibly be to limit the spread of COVID-19.” said Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders.
While it may be difficult to believe, the pandemic has brought with it a silver lining. The importance of air quality and air purification in classrooms is at the forefront, and we are far behind other nations in terms of activities, with Belgium, for example, installing CO2 sensors and the New York School district installing two air purifiers in every classroom.
“Our young people deserve urgent action from the Government to ensure their education is not disrupted any further during the next academic year.” Mr. Barton said in his statement.
Not only can air filtration systems help to create safer, healthier learning and teaching environments, but they also aid to reduce the spread of COVID-19. There are contaminants in the air in schools, and future pandemics are likely. It is simply not good enough to just use natural ventilation such as opening the windows, especially as we go into the winter months.
While overall Covid cases in the UK fell for their fourth consecutive day and normality will be restored eventually, air pollution will not go with it and the pursuit of tackling air pollution is very much an issue to prepare for. With advances from companies such as OKTOair who are combining the previous industry leading HEPA filter air purifier with their even more advanced and effective DFS technology - the future looks clean.
