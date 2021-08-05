Tyre Company Making Tracks In North Down Tyre Safety
Safety A Top Priority For Bangor Tyre Company
Keeping your loved ones safe on each journey is a top priority for most people and certainly the driving factor for Bangor Tyre Company.”BELFAST, CO. DOWN, NORTHERN IRELAND, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The single most risky thing we do during the day is driving our cars. Because most people have spent practically every day of their lives in a motor vehicle, driving or even riding as a passenger has become second nature to us. Even though driving is still the leading cause of death in most age groups, it's almost absurd that so many people are afraid of flying and not driving.
While you can’t control factors such as the weather, when the sun gets in your eyes or other drivers developing severe road rage, you can control the safety of your vehicle by making sure that you are regularly inspecting your tyres. There are so many factors that make up the overall safety of your vehicle and it is the aim of this new company to provide not just your run of the mill tyre service, but a complete car solution that you can call on for advice on your vehicle as well as the actual repairs.
Keeping your loved ones safe on each journey is a top priority for most people and certainly the driving factor and passion that The Bangor Tyre Company has been established upon by the looks of things. Their passion surrounding road safety is amplified in their operations, free advice and tyre checks offered, as well as their understanding of the busy lifestyles of their customers, offering a free courtesy car. The fact that this company is family run is very much reflected in their values and strategy.
The Bangor Tyre company is the newest addition to the North Down area and is offering a one stop shop for tyres Bangor wide, body shop, mechanical and valeting all in a comfortable and family friendly environment. The inviting orange and black reception is the perfect place to wait on your car and it’s not hard to see why after only a few days of opening they have such a strong following - their customer service is something that is going to see this company warmly welcomed and busy in the local area.
Not only will The Bangor Tyre company not be beaten on price, but they won’t be beaten on price on industry leading tyres. If you need your tyres changed, why not make the most of your visit and ask the friendly team for your free and keep your vehicle in tip top shape and bring peace of mind to yourself and all of those travelling in your vehicle.
To get in contact with Bangor Tyre Company, you can visit their website or get them on their facebook page, their customer service is rivalled by none and we expect big things from this promising new company, the people of Bangor and Ards have just got car convenience dropped on their doorstep.
