Submit Release
News Search

There were 601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,642 in the last 365 days.

DEP's Florida Geological Survey to Conduct Dye Trace at Porter Hole Sink, Lake Jackson

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Aug. 14, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – On Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, the Florida Geological Survey (FGS), in coordination with the Northwest Florida Water Management District, will introduce a non-toxic fluorescent dye into Porter Hole Sink. Currently, Porter Hole Sink is exposed on the dry lakebed of Lake Jackson due to a dry down event. This dry down event offers a unique opportunity to study where the water in Lake Jackson goes once it drains into the underlying upper Floridan aquifer.

The upper Floridan aquifer provides drinking water to the citizens of Leon and Wakulla counties and is also the source of water that discharges from springs like Wakulla Spring.

"One of the goals of this dye trace is to confirm the results of a previous dye trace that revealed there may be a connection between Lake Jackson and Wakulla Spring," said acting Florida Geological Survey Director and State Geologist Guy Means. "Confirming this connection will help resource managers develop more informed strategies for managing our water resources."  

To conduct this study, geologists will introduce bright green fluorescein dye into the sink. This is the same dye used in Chicago every year to turn the Chicago River green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

A total of 23 sites have been chosen to monitor for dye where hundreds of water samples are expected to be collected. Once the dye is introduced through Porter Hole Sink, the sites will be monitored until dye is detected.

Saturday is a perfect time to release the dye due to the low water conditions at Porter Hole Sink and the approach of Tropical Storm Fred. Any rainfall from the storm should help the dye disperse into the underlying aquifer and provide some additional pressure forcing the dye to move toward the sampling sites. It may be weeks or months before the results of this dye trace are known.

Learn more about the Lake Jackson Aquatic Preserve and dry down events

You just read:

DEP's Florida Geological Survey to Conduct Dye Trace at Porter Hole Sink, Lake Jackson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.