Route 219 Resurfacing Project Starting Next Week in McKean County

Bradford, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a start date of Thursday, August 19, for a resurfacing project along Route 219 near Lantz Corners in McKean County. The project will improve the ride quality and extend the life of four miles of roadway in Hamlin and Lafayette townships.

Traffic will be restricted to a single lane starting Thursday, with flaggers in the roadway enforcing an alternating traffic pattern that will see drivers take turns passing through the open lane. PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Overall work consists of resurfacing, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, PA, is the contractor on this $1.9 million project. PennDOT anticipates completion by mid-October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

