Work Continues on North Union Street Improvement Project in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – Work continues this week and next week on the North Union Street improvement project in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

Weather permitting, on Wednesday, August 18, the contractor will place base and binder courses on the north portion of the project. This work will be performed during daylight hours. There will be no impacts to traffic. However, motorists should be alert and watch for construction workers and equipment near the roadway.

Then from 6 PM Sunday, August 22, to 5 AM, Monday, August 23, the intersection of North Union Street and Fulling Mill Road will be milled, after which the contractor will place a binder course. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction of the intersection with flaggers providing traffic control.

On the nights of Monday, August 23, and Tuesday, August 24, the contractor will place the wearing course and apply pavement markings throughout the entire project. This work also will be performed from 6 PM to 5 AM, with lane restrictions under flagging.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Once this work is complete, the project will be in its final configuration. Remaining work includes topsoil, seeding, and various punch list items.

This project is associated with a Highway Occupancy Permit (HOP) and includes improvements on North Union Street from the Route 283 eastbound on-ramp to just north of Fulling Mill Road.

Work includes full depth reconstruction, milling and paving, base repairs, minor drainage updates, traffic signal updates, ADA curb amp updates, guide rail updates, signing and pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction.

This project is expected to be completed by September 7, 2021.

