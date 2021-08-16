Kairos Counseling and Family Therapy is opening a new office in Dallas, TX, located in the Meadows Building.

This clinic joins the existing office in Grapevine, TX, which can be found in the Natural Healing Center at 1650 W. Northwest Hwy, Ste. 103, Grapevine, TX 76051

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kairos Counseling and Family Therapy is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Dallas, TX, located in The Meadows Building at 5646 Milton St., Ste. 330, Dallas, TX 75230 75206. This clinic joins the existing office in Grapevine, TX, which can be found in the Natural Healing Center at 1650 W. Northwest Hwy., Ste. 103, Grapevine, TX 76051. The opening of the second clinic — geared towards changing lives through therapy — will allow Kairos Counseling and Family Therapy to impact more lives across the metroplex.

The mission at Kairos Counseling & Family Therapy is to heal trauma and bring light from the darkness to every person, from children and adolescents to teens, young adults, and adults. The goal at Kairos Counseling & Family Therapy is to provide a safe, compassionate, and restorative space for those to heal scars left from trauma and to help Texans find their truth, strengthen relationships, and claim their futures.

At Kairos Counseling & Family Therapy, you can trust in an attachment-centered, trauma-informed, nature-adaptive approach to therapy that helps to connect and serve each individual in the way they both require and deserve. With a true trust in relationship and relationship-building to provide healing, the clinic helps to reframe narratives and reclaim futures through both individual and group counseling.

Kairos Counseling & Family Therapy offers a variety of services and counseling levels for every person, heart, and family, including:

EMDR Therapy: Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, or EMDR, therapy is proven to help people recover from trauma that can result in PTSD, anxiety, depression, and panic disorders.

Counseling for Children: With trusted and trained practitioners, Kairos’ children’s counseling uses teamwork, acceptance, interactions, and so much more to help children heal and move forward from whatever they need.

Counseling for Teenagers: Using a combination of relationship-building and behavioral tools, Kairos’ techniques help teens manage symptoms of anxiety, depression, and any other overwhelming emotions.

Counseling for Women: Kairos specializes in helping women express, explore and resolve what is holding them back from living fully and being whole.

Family Counseling: With techniques and practitioners that understand the difficulty and complication around family dynamics, the Kairos method helps families heal from the inside out in a group setting.

As Kairos Counseling & Family Therapy extends further into the metroplex, they are accepting new clients. To get started today, schedule your first session here.