Missing inmate arrested

August 13, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) was taken into custody earlier this week. Lucas Hoffman #211853 disappeared on Friday, August 6, 2021 when he did not return from his work assignment in the community. He was arrested by the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Hoffman started his sentence on October 6, 2020. He was sentenced to three years for refusing a chemical test (3rd offense) out of Lancaster. Hoffman has a tentative release date of November 17, 2021.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

