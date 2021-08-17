The Three Easy Steps it Takes for Practitioners to Implement a Beneficial Health Management Program

About

Summary: This organization is under the authority of the Board of Trustees of The Patient Better Project Inc., established by Jennifer Woodruff the President of Patient Better LLC and the founder of the Patient Better™ program. The Patient Better Project is an incorporated nonprofit organization in the state of Texas as of April 21, 2021. Purpose: The purpose of The Patient Better Project Inc. is to promote healthcare education for the management to a health population that has been previously identified as the “hard to reach” and/or underserved communities. The Patient Better Project Inc. formulated a process that will provide everyday people and family-member caregivers (any level of previous industrial experience) a health management program to improve the way they manage their care and upgrade laypersons’ communication and health literacy skills. The Patient Better Project Inc. strives to be a trusted resource utilized as the self-managing choice to help people do their part to improve the quality of cost-effective medical office visits and treatment as well as prepare people to make more informed choices and decisions about their care through our standardized documentation system. The Patient Better Project Inc. was created as a remote offering to reach and promote health education to a previously identified underserved population of people with chronic conditions or those who deliver care to another that go compensated and without formal training in need of a standardized health management tool. Mission Statement: The Patient Better Project’s mission is to bring health education to the commonly overlooked population of people who deliver care (who are unpaid and without formal training) to learn how to become the most valuable health advocate on the care team.

Patient Better