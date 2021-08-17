The Three Easy Steps it Takes for Practitioners to Implement a Beneficial Health Management Program
Clinicians are now recognizing the advantages of offering a health management tool to help their patients become equal partners in care
Thanks to Patient Better, there is a health management program designed to equally benefit practitioners and patients.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Determining if a health management program is the right fit for your practice.
— Jennifer Woodruff, President
Providers are now aware of the gains of implementing a health management addition to their practice. For a range of reasons, some healthcare executives feel it would be more advantageous to develop a program compatible with their electronic record management system. Certainly, an in-house health management program can potentially meet practitioners’ specific demands, but it is ultimately ineffective because patients need a health management program designed for their success. Upon closer examination, these executives also realize that researching, conceptualizing, and developing a suitable health management program, delegating the staff to execute an effective patient education system, and realizing the necessary in-house staff training to carry it out is an enormous task. Upon further investigation, professionals recognize that outsourcing an expert in health management is the best solution. That is why they are leaving it up to the experts at Patient Better to do the work for them.
At Patient Better, we are masters at our trade. We reduce the pain of implementing an additional service into clinics by allowing professionals to avoid the unforeseen expenses of self-creation. We also eliminate practitioners’ concerns about patients being exposed to outside misguidance, misdirection, and misinformation.
Step One: Become Familiar with Patient Better's Patient Education for Health Management Program
Patient Better is a robust patient-centered educational program that paves the way for practitioners (and patients) to focus on more important tasks while in the treatment room like condition management education, treatment planning, and conducting a more activity-driven appointment.
• Through our novel concepts and formulation, we have curbed and reduced learning time for patients and minimized practice implementation and staff training (and retraining) woes.
• We have injected Meaningful Learning into our program to reach a greater population that encompasses underserved and hard-to-reach communities.
• Through our approach to education, we have transformed the traditional patient-provider relationship from a parent-child role into a modern exchange of information through an equal partnership in care.
• Our education program encourages patients to share our program with all at-home caregivers, putting all non-medical associates of the patient on the same page in the event that the patient-centered care standard needs to expand to a relationship-centered care model.
• We continue the patient relationship through social efforts (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter) and supply our users with ongoing tips, tools, and continual information to regularly remind health advocates that staying updated in self-managing care is just as important as learning our program.
Step Two: Examine the Benefits of Patient Better’s Health Management Program
Learn the benefits of a health management program for your practice.
Clinicians who utilize Patient Better’s services are seeking more effective, efficient in-office visits and are looking to expand reimbursement by implementing chronic condition management education, and secure procedure price points. Patients will learn to make more informed decisions, safeguard themselves against inaccurate claims, and become more proficient in health communication and literacy. Both patients and caregivers will learn how to work the system properly. Their knowledge will ensure a more reimbursable appointment and greatly reduce the chances of patients’ missteps due to misguidance or misinformation from an unknown outside resource.
Determine if Patient Better is a good fit for your practice.
If you diagnose and treat patients long-term, then the Patient Better program may be a good fit for your practice. This program works especially well for professionals diagnosing patients who bring their family-member caregivers with them to appointments.
Decide if Patient Better requires integration with the practice’s electronic health record system.
While we work integrally with electronic records, we are not software. We are a program that caters to underserved and hard-to-reach individuals, and there is no guarantee that these folks have constant connectivity. Until there is a guarantee that all patients and practices have constant connectivity, Patient Better offers a tangible product that optimizes patient adaptation and use. In short, Patient Better is the best solution for what professionals can offer right now. However, if implementing our program into your practice’s electronic record system is a requirement, we recommend non-affiliated software that offers an unlimited number of patients at an extremely reasonable price per month/per user.
Find out what patients will learn from a health management program.
Patients will learn the essentials of navigating through the healthcare industry. We take pride in how Patient Better allows everyday people to become expert health advocates.
Patient Better helps health advocates perform key administration duties that co-exist with physicians’ condition management education and health advocates’ need to manage health care:
• Enhances Participation in Treatment—Have fewer complications, lessen emergency room visits, prepare for an information-driven medical appointment, and reduce unforeseen costs.
• Maximizes Medical Utilization—Prepare for medical appointments, reduce unnecessary phone calls and office visits, and take full advantage of offered services, treatments, and resources.
• Improves Risk Management—Perform a realistic calculation of the services needed for proper treatment and recovery to make informed decisions.
• Effectively Manages Care Records—Become an efficient liaison in the transfer of information from one doctor’s office to the next.
Step Three: Implement Patient Better’s Health Management Program
(The Easiest Part) We begin practices with a pilot program.
Depending on the demographics, caseload, and volume of the practice, we supply Patient Better programs throughout the year in quarterly increments.
Our Implementation Formula:
To start, practitioners chose one diagnosis. This gives the office’s staff time to become comfortable delivering a standard patient education program to a specific patient type. Example: A neurology practice diagnoses approximately 200 Alzheimer’s patients a year. We will supply 50 units every three months.
