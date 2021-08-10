A New Non-Profit Organization Helps People Manage their Health Care

Patient and healthcare professional discussing Patient Better's health management program

The Patient Better Project Inc. Employs the Patient Better Health Management Program to Help Educate Everyday People to Effectively and Efficiently Manage Care

Finally, a genuine health management program designed for everyday people and the “hard to reach” patients to learn how to become the most amazing health advocate on their care team.” — Jennifer Woodruff, President

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Patient Better Project Inc. was established in 2021 to support the growing number of people putting off their diagnosis and/or facing challenges in getting the attention that their health condition requires. Statistics show that prior to the pandemic, 20% of Americans with chronic conditions were living in rural areas, while only 9% of specialty health services are delivered in rural areas. Over the past year-and-a-half, the number of people who are neglecting their condition(s) has increased. The Patient Better Project was created to help educate people about how to manage their care effectively and efficiently (for both in-person and virtual medical appointments) through a standard health management program.The Patient Better health management program oversees patients’ health throughout their lives as their health condition and their healthcare needs change. For example, a person has asthma throughout high school and into college and eventually grows out of it; later in life, they are diagnosed with high blood pressure and prediabetes in their 40’s, cancer in their 60’s, and Alzheimer’s disease in their 80’s. Patient Better will help this person in their teens as they learn to manage their own care and continue to provide health management education throughout their life and even to others as the person becomes dependent on family to assist them in managing their care.Since the pandemic, the healthcare industry has had to realign itself and prepare for events and natural disasters that many thought would never happen. At the start of the stay-at-home orders, people with no background in health management reprioritized their lives and put their conditions on hold of professional care. Many waited until life returned to normal (so was the belief among many). However, too much time has gone by and there is no going back to normal as many of those untreated conditions regressed. Those with complex health conditions who have limited health knowledge are even more at risk of their condition worsening and are prone to making missteps based on wrong or incomplete information. The consequences of putting off a diagnosis or neglecting a condition are real.Through Patient Better’s health management program, The Patient Better Project puts people back in charge of their health, educates patients, families, and caregivers about health conditions and how to communicate relevant information to health professionals. In today’s healthcare model, healthcare professionals have limited time to visit with patients at length or provide exclusive treatment based on patient recognition alone. Because of the new minimal contact dynamic, the provider-patient relationship has updated itself from a parent-child role to an equal partnership in care. Patient Better’s health management program is the catalyst to help bring people up to the speed of today’s clinic. The Patient Better Project is a revolutionary organization created to help people and their families learn how to prepare for their medical visit, better engage in information-driven appointments, and become effective and efficient recipients of the best treatment in the least amount of time possible.About the Patient Better Project Inc.The Patient Better Project Inc. is a nonprofit organization established in 2021. Our mission is to educate people about how to manage their health care effectively and efficiently through a standard health management program.

