IT Managed Service Provider Urges Companies to Test Backups

Technical Framework, a Colorado-based IT managed service provider, urges organizations to ensure their systems can be restored in case of a disaster.

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "We see an increasing number of organizations request testing of backups, noting their prior IT service provider did not include that in their services. Backups must be tested to ensure they are valid and meet RTO and RPO compliance requirements. RTO stands for recovery time objective, the maximum length of time a company can be down. RPO stands for recovery point objective and is defined as the maximum amount of data - as measured by time - that can be lost after a recovery from a disaster, failure, or similar event before data loss will exceed what is acceptable to an organization." (Druva.com)

Harris went on to say, "An untested backup must be regarded as one that is missing. Our team works with clients continuously to ensure RPOs and RTOs are satisfied. How can you know you're prepared for a disaster if you don't simulate a restore? You don't know when a catastrophe will occur."

About Technical Framework: Technical Framework offers information technology consulting services to small, and medium-sized businesses in Northern Colorado and across the USA. Services include management of computers and handhelds, networks and servers, and data security. Technical Framework is committed to providing reliable, trustworthy, and innovative services to its clients based on solid core values.

