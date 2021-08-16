TRIPLE G VENTURES RECEIVES "COMPANY OF THE YEAR" STEVIE® AWARD IN 2021 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS®
Winners to Be Celebrated During Virtual Ceremony on 8 December
The energy looks like it’s much needed to help and support growing companies with strategy, branding, and growth. Seems to have a bright future ahead.”FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple G Ventures LLC, a transformational business management consultancy obsessed with delivering pragmatic business growth acceleration, was named the Bronze winner of a Stevie® Award in the “Company of the Year Business or Professional Services” category in The 18th Annual International Business Awards® today.
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.
As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, 8 December.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year’s competition also featured a number of categories to recognize organizations’ and individuals’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judges’ feedback included, “The energy looks like it’s much needed to help and support growing companies with strategy and branding. A great cause and company to drive enthusiasm for business! Great mission and strategy. Engaging idea. The company has shown nice growth and progress. Seems to have a bright future ahead.”
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August.
“What we’ve seen in this year’s IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “All of this year’s Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 8 December virtual awards ceremony.”
Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
About Triple G Ventures LLC | Business Growth From Seed to Scale
Triple G Ventures is a global business growth consultancy dedicated to building business strategy and growth systems that propel trailblazers to massive success. With proven track records across IoT, AI, Machine Learning, Consumer Tech, Audio/Video Tech, EdTech, FinTech, CleanTech, and more; Triple G Ventures architects, delivers and executes transformative strategies for sustainable business success. Triple G Ventures specializes in brand strategy, product definition, go-to-market, channel strategy, global sales and marketing strategy and execution, digital transformation, strategic partnerships, business operations, team development, financial business strategy, and planning. Triple G Ventures has a presence in Boston, New York, London, Nashville, and Stockholm and is an active member of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM). Triple G is also an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
For more information on Triple G Ventures’ business growth and transformational management consulting services and expertise visit www.triplegventures.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
