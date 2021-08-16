Visiopharm and JiNan Danjier sign a partnership agreement for China
HOERSHOLM, DENMARK, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visiopharm, a leader in AI-based digital pathology, and JiNan Danjier Electronics Co., Ltd, an independent research and development (R&D), manufacturer and sales and service company for healthcare, and the exclusive distributor of 3DHistech digital pathology products in China, have announced a partnership agreement to provide Visiopharm’s digital pathology analysis software across China.
With over ten years of experience supplying digital pathology solutions to China’s national clinical, diagnostics and scientific research fields, JiNan Danjier has installed of over 500 + digital pathology scanners. The new partnership extends JiNan Danjier’s portfolio to include Visiopharm’s research solutions for tissue pathology analysis including AI deep learning methods and multiplex immune cell phenotyping analysis. These advanced solutions increase JiNan Danjier’s analysis capabilities and applications, which addresses the growing pathology analysis needs in China.
Louise Armstrong, CCO, Visiopharm:
“We’re very excited to team up with JiNan Danjier as a distributor in the fast-growing Chinese precision pathology market. With a decade of experience supplying and supporting digital pathology systems in China, and a wide local distributor network across the Provinces of China, JiNan Danjier have a reputation for maintaining excellent service and building strong relationships with pathology researchers across the country. The combination of their products, services and team with our precision pathology software will enable Chinese pathologists to use artificial intelligence driven analysis methods to accelerate their research.”
Fan Yujun, general manager, JiNan Danjier:
“We’re looking forward to working with Visiopharm to bring end-to-end digital pathology to the Chinese market. The combination of industry-leading digital pathology hardware with industry-leading digital pathology analysis will be a huge success.”
About Visiopharm
Visiopharm® is a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology solutions. Visiopharm's pioneering image analysis tools support thousands of scientists, pathologists, and image analysis experts in both academic institutions and the biopharmaceutical industry.
AI-based image analysis and tissue mining tools support research and drug development research worldwide, while their CE-IVD APPs support diagnostics. With the most advanced and sophisticated artificial intelligence and deep learning, they deliver tissue data mining tools, precision results, and workflows.
Visiopharm was founded in 2001 and is privately owned. The company operates internationally with over 900 licenses and countless users in more than 40 countries. Company headquarters are in Denmark's Medicon Valley, with further offices in Sweden, United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States. Follow Visiopharm on LinkedIn and Twitter. For other news, visit the Visiopharm Newsroom.
