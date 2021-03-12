Visiopharm presents innovations for tissue biomarker standardization and launches early access program at USCAP 2021
DENMARK, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visiopharm, a leader in AI-based digital pathology, announced it will be presenting innovations for tissue biomarker standardization at the upcoming 2021 United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) virtual meeting. In parallel, the company will launch its early access program to improve stain quality management, which is a critical aspect of standardized tissue biomarker assessment.
USCAP’s annual meeting is the largest pathology meeting in the US. The meeting consists of more than 40 divisions of specialized committee meetings, seminars, and presentations covering the latest innovations in pathology.
Visiopharm is enabling tissue pathology to enter the realm of precision medicine through a suite of AI-driven tools for precision pathology. AI is used for standardizing several steps along the journey from biopsy to data. Stain quality management and next generation image analysis are just two of the critical steps that will be discussed at USCAP.
At the Visiopharm sponsored seminar, the company will review the types and magnitude of standardization challenges in clinical workflows and offer potential solutions in precision pathology using digital image analysis based on AI. The seminar will furthermore discuss the regulatory pathways for digital and precision pathology.
Michael Grunkin, CEO, Visiopharm, said: “Visiopharm has over 20 years of experience and has mapped, quantified and mitigated error sources all along the value chain. We are taking radical and innovative approaches towards the standardized assessment of biomarkers. We look forward to discuss our observations and learnings with pathologists and other experts in the field at the upcoming seminar.”
Visiopharm will also unveil its Qualitopix early access program, providing selected participants access to their latest solutions to standardize tissue biomarker staining. The labs that join the program will be at the forefront of biomarker quality and standardization.
Dirk Vossen, chief diagnostic officer, Visiopharm, said: “AI-powered quantitative assessment of biomarker expression offers a route to improve the histological and immunohistochemical staining quality and interpretation of the expression of critical biomarkers such as PD-L1 and Ki67. We are excited to announce our early access program that provides quality and standardization solutions.”
To learn more about the early access program, visit www.visiopharm.com/precision-pathology
##Ends##
Notes to editors:
Visiopharm® is a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology solutions. Visiopharm's pioneering image analysis tools support thousands of scientists, pathologists, and image analysis experts in academic institutions and the biopharmaceutical industry.
AI-based image analysis and tissue mining tools support research and drug development research worldwide, while their CE-IVD APPs support primary diagnostics. With the most advanced and sophisticated artificial intelligence and deep learning, they deliver tissue data mining tools, precision results, and workflows.
Visiopharm was founded in 2001 and is privately owned. The company operates internationally with over 900 licenses and countless users in more than 40 countries. Company headquarters are in Denmark’s Medicon Valley, with further offices in Sweden, United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States.
Media enquiries
