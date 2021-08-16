AirConsole is coming to Steam & Steam Deck
AirConsole’s mission has always been to bring local-multiplayer to all players. Mega Monster Party puts Steam Deck in a position to compete with Nintendo Switch in terms of local-multiplayer games.”ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirConsole just announced the launch of Mega Monster Party on Steam for this Halloween, and will also be released on Steam Deck when the handheld console becomes available later this year.
AirConsole is a revolutionary gaming platform and technology that lets you enjoy console gaming with the use of your smartphones as gamepads. You can play without the need for any additional hardware, making it both convenient and easy to use.
After building a legion of fans on Apple and Google ecosystem’s, as well as on Web and Smart TVs, AirConsole is taking it one step further by bringing their games and technology to Steam & Steam Deck.
AirConsole is making its debut on Steam with its most popular game to date; Mega Monster Party. It is a classic board game with a collection of mini-games allowing players to play location-multiplayer games without additional hardware.
“The AirConsole technology and Steam Deck is a match made in heaven. Our mission for the past six years has been to bring local-multiplayer to all platforms and Mega Monster Party puts Steam Deck in a position to compete with Nintendo Switch in terms of local-multiplayer games in handhelds.”
says Rafael Morgan, Head of Publishing at AirConsole
Mega Monster Party is the perfect Halloween party game as you can play as one of eight monstrous characters and conquer the board. To top it off the captivating music and the 40 minigames set the perfect ambiance for a fun and spooky game night with friends.
Going forward AirConsole is planning on proposing many more games on Steam and will continue to partner closely with game developers as a technology for more visibility and inclusivity in the local multiplayer space as well as accessibility to all types of players, worldwide.
About AirConsole
AirConsole is a fast growing Start-Up based in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded by Ex-Googler and serial entrepreneur Andrin von Rechenberg, the company quickly rose to fame by overcoming the previously unsolved challenge of latency when playing games using smartphones as controllers. More than 9,000 developers globally have co-created over 190+ games that have been published on AirConsole, which in return have been consumed by more than 10 million players from 190+ countries. To date, AirConsole’s team has raised 7.4 million USD.
Instantly accessible on www.airconsole.com.
