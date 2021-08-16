Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,423 in the last 365 days.

ImpactQA Appoints Mayank Chaudhary as Vice President Customer Success

Mayank Chaudhary Joins ImpactQA as VP - Customer Success

The Global Software Testing and Quality Assurance Company Announces the Appointment of a New VP

NYC, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImpactQA, a global software testing firm, has appointed Mayank Chaudhary as Vice President - Customer Success. In this role, Mayank will oversee global customer success functions including management and support services, operations, and technology for ImpactQA to drive the organizational transformation.

Announcing Mayank’s appointment, JP Bhatt, CEO at ImpactQA, said, “We’re beyond excited to welcome such an incredible customer and professional services executive like Mayank to our team. With his experience in leading customer-delight focused teams, product marketing, and his deep customer success knowledge, Mayank will be a tremendous asset to our leadership team and, most importantly, our customers. His strong track record and passion for social good will be an asset in helping our customers achieve their business outcomes.”

Mayank with over 20 years of professional experience as a growth leader comes with a proven track record of building successful business across different industries from the startup stage. Prior to joining ImpactQA, Mayank has worked with global conglomerates EXL Services, iYogi Technical Services Pvt. Ltd., and Tringapps Research Labs Pvt. Ltd. Mayank had various processes and project transitions under his belt and has strategically worked on Customer Success, Training, Transition, Operation Management, Client and Vendor Relations. He had led strategic relationships with Fortune 500 clients like Genpact, IBM, Infinite Computers, Sitel, Telefonica, Ventura, E4E, Onesource, and AMP Motors.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a company that has made its Impact on the QA front and is dedicated to driving impact on the customer success front," said Mayank. "I'm excited to work with the team to build upon the great work that has already been done and try to create brilliant, world-class customer experiences that help our customers reach their goals and achieve their missions."


About ImpactQA
ImpactQA is a New Age Global QA and Software Testing firm offering QA solutions to leading brands and Fortune 500 companies and leading brands including Starbucks, Yum Brands, TEREX, Panasonic, Schneider Electric, Wolters Kluwer, PowerSchool, Yes Bank, and DTDC. From helping the enterprises in reducing QA cost, accelerating digital automation, to transforming operational efficiency, the company is widely recognized as the trusted software testing company globally, with delivery centers in London, New Delhi, New York and Dallas.

Madelize Adames
ImpactQA
+1 212-706-6023
madelize.adames@impactqa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

ImpactQA Appoints Mayank Chaudhary as Vice President Customer Success

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.