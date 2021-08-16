ImpactQA Appoints Mayank Chaudhary as Vice President Customer Success
The Global Software Testing and Quality Assurance Company Announces the Appointment of a New VPNYC, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImpactQA, a global software testing firm, has appointed Mayank Chaudhary as Vice President - Customer Success. In this role, Mayank will oversee global customer success functions including management and support services, operations, and technology for ImpactQA to drive the organizational transformation.
Announcing Mayank’s appointment, JP Bhatt, CEO at ImpactQA, said, “We’re beyond excited to welcome such an incredible customer and professional services executive like Mayank to our team. With his experience in leading customer-delight focused teams, product marketing, and his deep customer success knowledge, Mayank will be a tremendous asset to our leadership team and, most importantly, our customers. His strong track record and passion for social good will be an asset in helping our customers achieve their business outcomes.”
Mayank with over 20 years of professional experience as a growth leader comes with a proven track record of building successful business across different industries from the startup stage. Prior to joining ImpactQA, Mayank has worked with global conglomerates EXL Services, iYogi Technical Services Pvt. Ltd., and Tringapps Research Labs Pvt. Ltd. Mayank had various processes and project transitions under his belt and has strategically worked on Customer Success, Training, Transition, Operation Management, Client and Vendor Relations. He had led strategic relationships with Fortune 500 clients like Genpact, IBM, Infinite Computers, Sitel, Telefonica, Ventura, E4E, Onesource, and AMP Motors.
"I'm thrilled to be joining a company that has made its Impact on the QA front and is dedicated to driving impact on the customer success front," said Mayank. "I'm excited to work with the team to build upon the great work that has already been done and try to create brilliant, world-class customer experiences that help our customers reach their goals and achieve their missions."
About ImpactQA
ImpactQA is a New Age Global QA and Software Testing firm offering QA solutions to leading brands and Fortune 500 companies and leading brands including Starbucks, Yum Brands, TEREX, Panasonic, Schneider Electric, Wolters Kluwer, PowerSchool, Yes Bank, and DTDC. From helping the enterprises in reducing QA cost, accelerating digital automation, to transforming operational efficiency, the company is widely recognized as the trusted software testing company globally, with delivery centers in London, New Delhi, New York and Dallas.
