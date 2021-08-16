Aspire Systems Recognized As a Major Contender in Everest Group's Banking PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- Everest Group, one of the world’s leading research firms, has positioned Aspire Systems as a Major Contender in its recent Application and Digital Services in Banking PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2021 – Global.
Aspire Systems, a global technology services firm is focused on helping banks worldwide in their digital transformation journey through digital consulting and innovation with its in-depth domain expertise across the banking technology landscape. Aspire is adept at delivering end-to-end value for their customers with its strategic partnerships with Technology Providers, Cloud Provisioners and System Integrators for digital and core banking across the Retail, Corporate & Wealth verticals.
This report by Everest Group evaluated 27 Application and Digital Services (ADS) providers with a global focus based on the annual RFI process, interactions with leading ADS providers, client reference checks, and continuous analysis of the banking ADS market.
It recognized Aspire's vision, offerings, scale and scope of operations, key solutions, and partnerships in the banking space to support bankers in their digital journey. The report acknowledged Aspire’s digital-first approach for the banking & financial services industry and how it invested in high levels of strategic thinking and innovation as the current market is affected by significant COVID-19 caused shifts in the business environment. All these initiatives led Aspire to win the prestigious Temenos Regional Partner Award in 2021.
“As the pace of change in the market has increased, banks are striving towards becoming nimbler in their response to deliver seamless customer experience to compete with FinTechs. To do so, they are adopting an operating model underpinned by cloud and platforms to drive transformation faster, at scale, and, therefore, more pragmatically,” said Ronak Doshi, Vice President, Everest Group. “Focused investments in strengthening its partnerships with platform providers and enhancing its system integration practice; significant market success with Temenos managed services deals in Europe and APAC; and positive market feedback on delivery and client centricity have helped Aspire Systems to earn a Major Contender recognition on Everest Group’s Application and Digital Services in Banking PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 – Global.”
"We are delighted to be named as a Major Contender in the Application and Digital Services in Banking PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 by Everest Group. This recognition is a definite boost for us to work towards building innovative banking services while enhancing the credibility of our offerings," said Suresh Ranganathan, Vice President & Global Head of Banking and Financial Services, Aspire Systems.
“Aspire Systems has been growing rapidly in the banking and financial services industry. Our specializations include ‘Start the Bank’ (STB) catering to Neo and Challenger Banks, ‘Change the Bank’ (CTB) aiding banks with end-to-end banking transformations and ‘Run the Bank’ (RTB) helping financial institutions reimagine IT operations powered by next-gen intelligent offerings. This has helped us earn and maintain our reputation of being a trusted market player. Our partnerships with Temenos and other cloud-based core banking platforms have elevated our capabilities and resulted in several successful projects. Clients too have acknowledged our flexibility and ability to innovate on ongoing engagements proactively,” remarked Suresh.
Suresh added, "With the onset of the pandemic, working remotely transitioned overnight. It enabled us to think strategically and be prepared with a future-ready roadmap that could help banks accelerate their path to digitalization.”
Having worked with leading banks for over 20 years, Aspire is well equipped to develop and deploy innovative digital solutions that enable banking and financial companies to achieve a competitive edge. Aspire's services are offered with a key focus on improving operational efficiency, increasing ROI, and enhancing customer experience.
Click to download the report.
About Aspire Systems
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 200 customers across the globe. Aspire works with global banks and financial institutions by helping them leverage technology across every step of their digital transformation journey. Its proven approach to Software Engineering & Digital Technologies and strategic partnerships empowers financial institutions to create superior experiences, bring operational efficiencies and embrace their future. Aspire’s expansive banking landscape expertise includes retail banking, corporate banking, wealth management, financial services, and inclusive banking.
Aspire’s core philosophy of ‘Attention. Always.’ communicates its belief in lavishing care and attention to its customers and employees. The company currently has over 3800 employees globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across North America, LATAM, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. Aspire Systems has been recognized for the 12th time in a row as one of the Top 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute.
To know more about Aspire Systems, visit www.aspiresys.com
