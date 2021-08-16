Lamar Babi Attached to Co-Star in Indie Motion Picture Pomegranate
Pomegranate is set to be the first Iraqi American feature narrative film, and led by women talent
Lamar has charisma, and he naturally embodies the character he plays, Matthew. Furthermore, he represents the Chaldean community he's portraying.”STERLING HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pomegranate Pictures is excited to announce the attachment of Lamar Babi to co-star in the 2021 production of Pomegranate. Writer-director, Weam Namou, said, “Lamar has charisma, and he naturally embodies the character he plays, Matthew. Furthermore, he represents the Chaldean community he's portraying, which makes his performance more authentic and enchanting to viewers. We're very happy to have Lamar join our talented team."
— Weam Namou
Lamar Babi was born in San Diego, CA and raised in Detroit, Michigan by his Chaldean (Catholic-Iraqi) parents. Babi has that natural gravitas and charisma that makes you want to watch him whenever he pops up on the screen. Whether it’s winning awards for Best Actor in an indie film like Detroit Unleaded, sharing the screen in movies like Crave, starring Josh Lawson, Emma Lung, Ron Perlman and Edward Furlong, starring in the multiple award winning commercial for Alexander’s Tuxedos, or commanding the TV screen as the Co-host of the nationally televised talk show “Kiki Mobile” Babi has been honing his craft as an actor and artist for 17 years in multiple indie films, tv roles, and commercials. His upcoming projects include two exciting TV pilots that he is executive producing and starring in. Babi has trained with Marjorie Ballentine, Amy Lyndon, Jeremiah Comey, and Marta DuBois.
For Pomegranate, Lamar takes on the role of Matthew, Niran's love interest who lives across the street. He's a responsible man of the house since his father's passing. He's very handsome, mature, shy, and phlegmatic - having an unemotional and stolidly calm disposition
Pomegranate is a dramedy by writer-director Weam Namou, based on her childhood experiences immigrating from Iraq to the United States, and then as an adult living through the presidential election of 2016. Consequently, Pomegranate is the story about how, in the weeks before the election of Donald Trump in 2016, a young, politically liberal, Iraqi Muslim immigrant struggles to find her footing in a neighborhood of well-to-do, politically conservative, Iraqi Christians, while battling her family’s fears of deprivation and demands of loyalty to Muslim traditions.
Pomegranate Pictures, LL is owned and managed by Weam Namou, who wrote the screenplay and will direct the movie. She is working in association with Buffalo 8 Productions (Santa Monica, CA) and Scott Rosenfelt, Executive Producer.
Gethen Morris
Pomegranate Pictures
+1 719-237-1890
gmorris@pomegranatemovie.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook