Fintel Short Squeeze Explorer Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Retail Investors
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of August 15NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Explorer provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Explorer is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of August 15, 2021 at 6:00pm EST:
* NAOV - NanoVibronix Inc (98.29)
NanoVibronix has a short interest % of float of 30.19% which is elevated. This metric, combined with an extremely high borrow fee rate of 118.41% makes the cost to borrow very high. The recent runup in price and volume makes the security most likely to experience a short squeeze.
* AHPI - Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (97.24)
Allied Healthcare Products has a short interest % of float of 19.24% and a borrow fee rate of 107.23%. Both of these factors contribute to the high short squeeze score and can precipitate a short squeeze.
* XBIO - Xenetic Biosciences Inc (97.20)
Xenetic Biosciences has a short interest of of float of 20.5% and a borrow fee rate of 107%. Again, both of these factors are elevated and place the security at risk of experiencing a short squeeze.
* SPRT - Support.com, Inc. (97.15)
Support.com has an extremely elevated short interest % of float of 40%. This, combined with a borrow fee rate of 82% puts the company in the number four slot this week.
* BTBT - Bit Digital Inc (96.70)
Bit Digital has a short interest % of float of 16%, the lowest in this week’s batch, but a borrow fee rate of 40%, which is quite elevated. Should either of these metrics increase in the coming week, the likelihood of a short squeeze could increase.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Explorer also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
