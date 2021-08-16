Product Safety Leadership Program Features a “How To” approach for Managing Issues

Saint Louis University home of product safety management education

Virtual program consists of 9 individual webinars between Sept. 23 and Oct. 5. Individual tuition for program reduced to $3,400 thanks to grant from Amazon

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, U.S.A. , August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new education program designed for consumer product safety professionals features academic instructors and established leaders in consumer product companies explaining to program participants how they met challenges in their careers and went on to succeed.

“Product Safety Leadership in Practice” has been designed and offered by Saint Louis University’s Emerson Leadership Institute in cooperation with ADK Information Services. The program takes place in 9 webinars beginning on September 23 and ending on October 5, 2021. The program tuition has been reduced by $1,500 for each participant through a grant from Amazon.

Leaders in academia and product safety who will serve as instructors include:

1. Company culture and how failure can lead to success, (Mike Shaner, Ph.D., Chaifetz School of Business)

2. Ethics in product safety and challenging situations, (Jim Fisher, Ph.D., Chaifetz School of Business)

3. Crisis management: Product recalls on a global scale, (David Kosnoff, Vice President, Quality Assurance, Hasbro)

4. Case Study: Entrepreneurship in Product Safety, (Keith Rhoades, Global Director -RiSE- Intertek)

5. Best Practices I: Class members exchange best practice experiences. (Jared Fry, Section Manager, Toy Development and Safety, Mondelez International)

6. Best Practices II: Class identifies skills and knowledge necessary to build best practices. (Marie-Claude Simard, Product Safety Manager at BRP)

7. Chemicals Restrictions: Design and development of a program, (Meg Hughes, Global Consulting Specialist - Analytical, Bureau Veritas)

8. Global Product Safety Management. (Cathy Choffin, Global Compliance & Safety, McDonald’s Corp.)

9. Leadership requirements for the future , (Kenneth Boyce, Senior Director, Principal Engineering: Industrial, UL)

To register for the program, use this link.

Over 400 product safety professionals from more than 150 companies have taken courses on product safety management through Saint Louis University and ADK Information Services.