In recent months, Technical Framework, a Colorado-based IT Managed Service provider, detected a 60% increase in cyberattacks.

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

August 15, 2021

CONTACT:

Al Harris, Public Relations Officer

aharris@techframework.com

(970) 372-4940



IT Managed Service Provider Sees Surge in Cyber Attacks

In recent months, Technical Framework, a Colorado-based IT Managed Service provider, detected a 60% increase in cyberattacks.

"Fortunately, we have been able to thwart major attacks due to multiple layers of defense, to which we and the industry refer to as 'Defense In Depth'. We leverage the most capable hardware and software solutions and combine them with human intelligence to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities before they are exploited," said Al Harris, Co-Founder of Technical Framework.

Harris when on to say, "Protection goes beyond defense, however. Companies need the capability to recover. Prevention is ideal, but recovery capability is a must. You're not going to prevent all threats. Not only are there too many to handle, but zero-day threats are virtually undefendable. IT consultants and managers must blend defense strategies with a solid disaster recovery solution that accounts for 'recovery time objectives' and 'recovery point objectives.' RTO is a measure of how long you can be down. RPO is a measure of how old the restored data can be. "

About Technical Framework: Technical Framework offers information technology consulting services to small- and medium-sized businesses in Northern Colorado and across the USA. Services include management of computers and handhelds, networks and servers, and data security. Technical Framework is committed to providing reliable, honest, and innovative services to its clients based on solid core values.

For more news and information on Technical Framework, please visit www.TechFramework.com.



###

