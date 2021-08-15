Submit Release
Rutland Barracks/ MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B403339                          

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On August 14, 2021, at approximately 1541 hours

STREET: Furnace Road

TOWN: Pittsford, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Goat Farm Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear, normal

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Patrick Boynton

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front end damage.

INJURIES: None.

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Cheyenne Ford

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chittenden, Vermont

PASSENGER: Juvenile

SEATBELT: Car seat

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant damage to the left fender and front left tire.

INJURIES: Minor neck pain to operator, no known injuries to the passenger.

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 14, 2021, at approximately 1541 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Furnace Road and Goat Farm Road, in the Town of Pittsford.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #2 (Ford) was operating vehicle #2, traveling south on Furnace Road to Adams Road. Operator #1 (Boynton) was operating vehicle #1, traveling west on Goat Farm Road. Vehicle #1 failed to yield the right of way and struck vehicle #2 causing significant damage to both vehicles. Both vehicles were towed from the scene of the crash and Operator #2 (Ford) was transported to RRMC.

It was learned that Operator #2 (Ford) was operating with a criminally suspended license and had court-imposed conditions of release stating she could not operator a motor vehicle. Operator #2 (Ford) was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on September 27, 2021 to answer to the above charges.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: September 27, 2021, at 10:00 AM

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

