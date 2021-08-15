Rutland Barracks/ MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B403339
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On August 14, 2021, at approximately 1541 hours
STREET: Furnace Road
TOWN: Pittsford, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Goat Farm Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear, normal
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Patrick Boynton
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front end damage.
INJURIES: None.
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Cheyenne Ford
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chittenden, Vermont
PASSENGER: Juvenile
SEATBELT: Car seat
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant damage to the left fender and front left tire.
INJURIES: Minor neck pain to operator, no known injuries to the passenger.
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 14, 2021, at approximately 1541 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Furnace Road and Goat Farm Road, in the Town of Pittsford.
Through investigation it was determined Operator #2 (Ford) was operating vehicle #2, traveling south on Furnace Road to Adams Road. Operator #1 (Boynton) was operating vehicle #1, traveling west on Goat Farm Road. Vehicle #1 failed to yield the right of way and struck vehicle #2 causing significant damage to both vehicles. Both vehicles were towed from the scene of the crash and Operator #2 (Ford) was transported to RRMC.
It was learned that Operator #2 (Ford) was operating with a criminally suspended license and had court-imposed conditions of release stating she could not operator a motor vehicle. Operator #2 (Ford) was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on September 27, 2021 to answer to the above charges.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: September 27, 2021, at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.