Westminster Barracks/ Careless and Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B103502

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule                               

STATION: Westminster Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 08/14/2021 at approximately 3:00 PM  

INCIDENT LOCATION: Harriman Reservoir in the town of Whitingham, Vermont

VIOLATION: Careless and Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED:  Christopher Ancona

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Setauket, NY

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 14, 2021 at approximately 3:00 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were conducting a boat patrol on Harriman Reservoir. During their patrol they observed a male subject operating a jet ski in a careless and negligent manner. The operator was identified as Christopher Ancona of East Setauket New York. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 10/5/2021 at 1:00 PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/5/2021 at 1:00 PM           

COURT: Windham County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

