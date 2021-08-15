Westminster Barracks/ Careless and Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B103502
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/14/2021 at approximately 3:00 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Harriman Reservoir in the town of Whitingham, Vermont
VIOLATION: Careless and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Christopher Ancona
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Setauket, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 14, 2021 at approximately 3:00 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were conducting a boat patrol on Harriman Reservoir. During their patrol they observed a male subject operating a jet ski in a careless and negligent manner. The operator was identified as Christopher Ancona of East Setauket New York. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 10/5/2021 at 1:00 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/5/2021 at 1:00 PM
COURT: Windham County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A