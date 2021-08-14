St. Johnsbury Barracks // Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A403930

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/14/21 @ 0151hrs

STREET: Leighton Hill Rd at Perini Rd

TOWN: Newbury

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry/Dirt Road

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Scott Graham

AGE: 70

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front and Passenger side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Declined Medical

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 8/14/21, at approximately 0151hrs, Troopers were dispatched to the area of

Leighton Hill Road at Perini Road in the Town of Newbury for the report of a

single motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival the operator was identified as Scott

Graham. Scott advised that a deer had jumped out in front of him causing him to

swerve. The result was the truck hitting a tree off of the traveled roadway.

Scott was not injured and declined being transported to a hospital. The vehicle

was towed from the roadway.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.