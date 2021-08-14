St. Johnsbury Barracks // Single Motor Vehicle Crash
CASE#: 21A403930
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/14/21 @ 0151hrs
STREET: Leighton Hill Rd at Perini Rd
TOWN: Newbury
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry/Dirt Road
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Scott Graham
AGE: 70
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front and Passenger side damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: Declined Medical
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 8/14/21, at approximately 0151hrs, Troopers were dispatched to the area of
Leighton Hill Road at Perini Road in the Town of Newbury for the report of a
single motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival the operator was identified as Scott
Graham. Scott advised that a deer had jumped out in front of him causing him to
swerve. The result was the truck hitting a tree off of the traveled roadway.
Scott was not injured and declined being transported to a hospital. The vehicle
was towed from the roadway.
