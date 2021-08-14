St Johnsbury / Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A403936
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/14/21 1150 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: NVRH
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Charles Cressy
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dover, New Hampshire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/14/21 State police were called by staff at Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital(NVRH) because there was an unruly patient in the ER causing a scene. Investigation revealed that Cressy(36) caused a disturbance in the ER with several patients and hospital staff around and was cited for Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/4/21 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION:N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brennan
VSP Bradford
1594 Waits River Road
Bradford, VT 05033