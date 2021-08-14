Submit Release
St Johnsbury / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A403936

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan                            

STATION: St Johnsbury                

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/14/21 1150 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: NVRH

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Charles Cressy                                              

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dover, New Hampshire

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/14/21 State police were called by staff at Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital(NVRH) because there was an unruly patient in the ER causing a scene. Investigation revealed that Cressy(36) caused a disturbance in the ER with several patients and hospital staff around and was cited for Disorderly Conduct.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/4/21 0830 hours           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A     

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Brennan

VSP Bradford

1594 Waits River Road

Bradford, VT 05033

 

