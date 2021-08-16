The Girl in the Toile Wallpaper - Mary K. Savarese
Alice may have fallen through the looking glass and befriend the Cheshire Cat, but it was Tyler who fell into the toile wallpaper and bonded with thirteen cats.
It is written in the stars!”JUPITER, FLORIDA, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Book 1 of the StarWriters Trilogy follows twelve-year old Tyler Charles as he struggles to rescue the love of his life, Callalyly of the House of Montevelli of Siena. Tyler, however, is allowed to call her, Lyly. Tyler lives within the world of today, and Lyly lives inside a world that existed over two centuries ago. When he’s pulled through a lantern portal and slides into a two-dimensional world of the toile wallpaper, Tyler must remember his class physics to reverse the effects of an evil wizard's spell. When he finally cracks the code and reverses the affects, Tyler finds himself two centuries into the past where noblemen and women dwell, and where the world is quite different. It is in the past where Tyler finally discovers the true meaning of friendship and learns to work around the daily hardships and emotional traumas of life.
— Mary K. Savarese
“Savarese is skilled at contrasting medieval and modern worlds, flowing between them in a manner that is enlightening and creates no confusion in the transition process, which creates a seamless story based not just on one or two main characters, but a host of special interests and objectives. Fantasy fans of high school age and older who look for a blend of mystery, history, and spell-binding intrigue will relish the journey and discoveries which defy time, space, and death. Complex story that comes alive and is satisfyingly unpredictable, and firmly rooted in strong characters. A story that is hard to put down.” -- Diane Donovan, Midwest Review
“Savarese's novel is an inventive and original portal fantasy that avoids the genre's most overused clichés. At moments the story evokes Doctor Who and A Wrinkle in Time (Tyler is a brainy kid with a love of physics), though the plot is unlike anything the reader is likely to have read. Savarese piles incident upon incident, and readers who enjoy a quirky science fiction story with magic and a hint of romance will find much here to entertain.” -- The US Review of Books
Mary is an award-winning author born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. She earned a degree in accounting from City University, NY and worked within the insurance and financing world. Her debut novel, Tigers Love Bubble Baths & Obsession Perfume (who knew!) is a contemporary spiritual mystery that transcends three genres ... mystery, spirituality, and romance, and won four national book awards. Mary was a religious education teacher and is now a Eucharistic minister for the Catholic church. After raising a family in Connecticut, she moved to Florida with her husband and spends her time writing entertaining and unusual stories.
