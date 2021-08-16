Indignor House Annual Writing Competition
Writing Competition - 1st Place $500, 2nd Place $250, and 3rd Place $150. Plus publication in our annual anthology.
We started a writing competition!”CHESPEAKE, VIRGINIA, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIGNOR PLAYHOUSE Short Story Annual Competition
— Indignor House
Indignor House Publishing is proud to introduce the start of our annual writing competition with the first award and publication in August of 2022. Submissions will be accepted starting September 01 of each previous year and closing on March 31 of the publication year. At least 25 submissions will be accepted for inclusion in the annual book. Book format will be in three media formats (hardback with jacket, softback, and e-book). Every year, a theme will be announced in June for the next year’s competition.
The 2022-year theme is RESENTMENT and short stories can be of any genre.
Maximum word count for short stories is up to 5,000 words. Cost for submission is $15.00 to cover administrative and production costs. Three levels of award – First Place - $500, Second Place - $250, and Third Place - $150. A ribbon metal and book publication is included. Each awardee will receive a complementary hardback copy, and the others chosen for publication will receive a softback.
Books will be available through standard book distribution via Ingram Distribution for online and bookstores purchase.
Indignor House is encouraging all writers to submit their work. Judging is impartial and each piece will be judged on story flow, character development, active voice - versus passive, showing versus telling, grammar, and punctuation.
ALL JUDGING BY PROFESSIONAL WRITERS
Judges will be published authors with an established following. Decisions by judges will be final. A critique will be created for each submission.
