Three Arrested, Charged in Whiteville Homicide

WHITEVILLE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, and the Whiteville Police Department has resulted in the arrest of three individuals on murder charges.

On Monday, at the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI agents joined the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office and Whiteville Police Department in investigating a homicide in the 300 block of Mt. Tabor Road in Whiteville where a female was found fatally shot. The deceased individual was identified as Tatianna Delk (DOB: 1/21/95). During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators developed information that identified Shantell Essie (DOB: 9/2/92) of Whiteville, Jeremy Patterson (DOB: 1/9/84) of Saulsbury, and Johnnie Tate (DOB: 9/5/87) of Whiteville as the individuals responsible for the murder.

Today, with the assistance of the United States Marshal Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force, Essie, Patterson, and Tate were taken into custody on one charge each of First Degree Murder. All three were booked into the Hardeman County Jail on $350,000 bond.