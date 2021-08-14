Submit Release
DOH NEWS RELEASE: FREE COVID-19 TESTING RETURNING TO EWA BEACH SATURDAY

Posted on Aug 13, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH) will offer free COVID-19 rapid testing at Ilima Elementary School on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Test results will be available within 15 minutes. Wait times may be a minimum of 30 minutes, so please plan accordingly.

Please bring a government photo ID and wear a mask.

Request an appointment by email to [email protected]. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

Ilima Elementary School is located at 91-884 Fort Weaver Road. Free parking is available.

For COVID-19 health information, visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/health-information/.

 

# # #

