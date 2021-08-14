Submit Release
News Search

There were 369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,974 in the last 365 days.

Three Arrested, Charged in Whiteville Homicide

WHITEVILLE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, and the Whiteville Police Department has resulted in the arrest of three individuals on murder charges.

On Monday, at the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI agents joined the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office and Whiteville Police Department in investigating a homicide in the 300 block of Mt. Tabor Road in Whiteville where a female was found fatally shot. The deceased individual was identified as Tatianna Delk (DOB: 1/21/95).  During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators developed information that identified Shantell Essie (DOB: 9/2/92) of Whiteville, Jeremy Patterson (DOB: 1/9/84) of Saulsbury, and Johnnie Tate (DOB: 9/5/87) of Whiteville as the individuals responsible for the murder.

Today, with the assistance of the United States Marshal Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force, Essie, Patterson, and Tate were taken into custody on one charge each of First Degree Murder.  All three were booked into the Hardeman County Jail on $350,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Three Arrested, Charged in Whiteville Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.