Route 4044 Pennsylvania Avenue Waterline Work Continues Next Week in Monaca

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing waterline work on Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 4044) in Monaca Borough, Beaver County will continue Monday, August 16 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Pennsylvania Avenue between 9th Street and 15th Street daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through mid-November as crews from Fer-Pal Construction USA LLC conduct waterline installation work. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Please use caution when travelling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Jerron Samborski at 734-624-4177 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

