Submit Release
News Search

There were 363 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,981 in the last 365 days.

I-79 Bridge Inspections Begin Monday in Allegheny County

​​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing I-79 bridge inspection work in South Fayette and Collier townships, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 16 weather permitting.

Shoulder restrictions will occur on I-79 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. though Monday, August 23 in the following locations:

Shoulder restrictions will occur in both directions, however, not simultaneously.

Crews from ms consultants, Inc. and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspections.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

I-79 Bridge Inspections Begin Monday in Allegheny County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.