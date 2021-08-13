I-79 Bridge Inspections Begin Monday in Allegheny County

​​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing I-79 bridge inspection work in South Fayette and Collier townships, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 16 weather permitting.

Shoulder restrictions will occur on I-79 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. though Monday, August 23 in the following locations:

Shoulder restrictions will occur in both directions, however, not simultaneously.

Crews from ms consultants, Inc. and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspections.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

