I-80 Eastbound Between Bellefonte and Lamar Now Open

08/13/2021

Bellefonte, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that I-80 eastbound between the Bellefonte interchange at mile marker 161 and the Lamar interchange at mile marker 173 in Clinton County is now open. It closed at approximately 10:00 AM due to a fully engulfed commercial vehicle.

The Orange Detour is no longer in effect. Both eastbound lanes are open, and traffic is flowing normally. PennDOT thanks drivers for their patience during this closure.

Media contact: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

