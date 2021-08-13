Bellefonte, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that I-80 eastbound between the Bellefonte interchange at mile marker 161 and the Lamar interchange at mile marker 173 in Clinton County is now open. It closed at approximately 10:00 AM due to a fully engulfed commercial vehicle.
The Orange Detour is no longer in effect. Both eastbound lanes are open, and traffic is flowing normally. PennDOT thanks drivers for their patience during this closure.
PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before the go” by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.PennDOT.gov/District2.
Media contact: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598
# # #
You just read:
I-80 Eastbound Between Bellefonte and Lamar Now Open
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.