Submit Release
News Search

There were 66 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,376 in the last 365 days.

Updated Meteorological Data Available for Use in Air Dispersion Modeling

When the EPA released updates to the AERMOD modeling system on May 11, 2021, they included updates to AERMET, the preprocessor used to generate meteorological data for use in AERMOD. The updated modeling programs and information about the changes made to AERMET can be found on EPA’s Support Center for Regulatory Atmospheric Modeling (SCRAM) website (https://www.epa.gov/scram).

Due to the AERMET modifications, the DNR reprocessed the meteorological data used in dispersion modeling for air construction permit applications. The revised meteorological data files (Version B) are available under the Dispersion Modeling page on the Department’s website.

The sensitivity of AERMOD to the changes being introduced by the reprocessed meteorological data was tested. Users can expect a negligible amount of change to predicted concentrations.

Air construction permit applicants should begin using the new version of meteorological data (Version B) immediately. The previous version of the meteorological data (Version A) can be used in cases where it has been previously approved in a dispersion modeling protocol.

Please contact Brad Ashton at Brad.Ashton@dnr.iowa.gov or by phone at (515) 725-9527, with any questions or comments on this update.

You just read:

Updated Meteorological Data Available for Use in Air Dispersion Modeling

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.