Bennett Spring State Park hosts Bennett Traditions, an educational and quilting program about snakes Aug. 26

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 13, 2021 – Interpretive staff at Bennett Spring State Park invites the public to attend a Bennett Traditions program about snakes and quilting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. The program will include a program about snakes, instruction on a snake quilt block design, and a demonstration of batting choices used in the quilting process.

In commemoration of the Missouri bicentennial, Bennett Spring State Park is hosting the monthly series, Bennett Traditions. Each program includes a 20-minute presentation about a natural and/or historic topic that pertains to the area. The presentation is followed by a 20-minute lesson from Karen Jaegers about quilting that relates back to the presentation topic. The event concludes with a short question-and-answer session led by June Buckles of Buckles, Bobbins and Bolts Quilt Shop.

Upcoming presentation topics, quilt block designs and quilting techniques include:

Thursday, Sept. 23 – Birds, flying geese block, choosing techniques (primitive vs. machine)

Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trees, maple leaf block, binding techniques

Registration is required and limited to 10 people. Each program will be recorded and posted online at a future date. To register or for more information, contact the Bennett Spring Nature Center at 417-532-3925.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

This is one of many events Missouri State Parks is hosting to commemorate the state's bicentennial. To see a complete list of bicentennial-related events and learn more the commemoration, visit: mostateparks.com/bicentennial.

Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925 or fish hatchery staff at 417-532-4418.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

