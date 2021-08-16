Automotive Innovations All-In-One Solution for Auto Dealers Increases Profitability with Real-Time, Actionable Data
The most comprehensive, accurate suite of analytics tools was founded on simplicity, one login, and one low price, to positively impact business in the moment
Ai pulls information from the dealer’s core systems and feeds that data into performance to easily identify and act on the critical KPIs that are most important and impactful to their bottom line,”KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Innovations (Ai), an all-in-one solution that allows dealers to replace multiple tools, increase profits, and get real-time visibility into their business, launched today. The 360-degree operating solution offers one platform with an entire spectrum of automotive services to increase sales and gross profits in the showroom, F&I office, and service drive, all at a fraction of the price of acquiring these solutions independently.
Industry veteran Hoss Devine began creating Ai in 2016 after identifying the need to consolidate all of a dealer’s supporting technology under one platform. After a successful pilot, Ai is now in broad release for all dealers to deliver meaningful real-time, actionable data to executive-level and front-line management. It offers a format dealers can digest and act on to positively impact business in the moment – not in retrospect. The platform is unique because it provides six products in one.
“Dealerships have a lot of technology solutions but for us car guys it goes back to wanting easy-to-use products that offer immediate visibility into our business so we're not managing by looking in the rearview mirror," said Devine. "Ai pulls information from the dealer’s core systems and feeds that data into performance to easily identify and act on the critical KPIs that are most important and impactful to their bottom-line.” Devine went on to say, “There’s no reason dealers should have to download data from multiple technology providers and consolidate it into spreadsheets they have to build just to be able to look at data in a way that’s meaningful to them. Our solution removes that time-consuming task and frees dealers and their teams to manage their business with the real-time intelligence they need.”
Ai’s easy-to-use and intuitive software allows dealership management to know in the moment exactly what’s happening with fixed and variable operations, used car reconditioning, F&I, sales, and scheduling. Managers can stop managing by results and instead use real-time data and manage desired outcomes in the moment while opportunities are still viable.
Ai solutions apply to real-world dealership scenarios, are native to one platform, and require only one login. Consolidation also provides a less expensive solution for better ROI. The platform currently includes six products with more under development:
• OpsVision – The flagship business analytics software combines data from a dealer’s current systems with artificial intelligence to populate interactive and drillable dashboards for variable and fixed ops to deliver actionable data and pinpoint possible trouble spots – complete with mobile alerts.
• Recon Central – Recon software organizes, consolidates, and connects the process to management to provide a real-time snapshot of vehicles, estimated KPIs, and inefficiencies in the process, all accessible by desktop, tablet, and mobile device.
• SmartChoice – The interactive, intelligent, and innovative digital F&I menu is driven solely by a customer’s personal ownership and driving habits, with dealer pricing control, live menu reconfiguration, and e-contracting.
• DayTracker – Brings organization to chaos with a shared scheduling solution that allows salespeople, service advisors, and management to create appointments without conflict and feature them on display monitors in the showroom and service drive.
• SmartDesk – The only seamless custom desktop integration that is compatible with virtually all DMS providers, affordable, and requires no monthly maintenance fee.
• Ai University – The learning management system for onboarding staff, custom trainings, meetings in a box, and the ability to track staff course completion and score to stay on top of additional training needs.
“We know car guys because we are car guys,” said Devine. “Ai is the direct product of what we wanted to manage a dealership. It makes data analysis a snap, delivers quality reporting, is easy-to-use, and costs as much as 50 percent less than the solutions it replaces. It takes car guys to deliver what car guys need.”
For additional information and to schedule a demonstration call: 888-884-6744, or visit https://bit.ly/2XjNzGKw.
About Automotive Innovations:
Based in Kansas City, MO, Automotive Innovations (Ai) is the first omni-solution to provide automotive dealers with an entire spectrum of automotive services on one platform, using only one login. Created for car guys by car guys who collectively have over a century of retail automotive experience, the all-in-one solution allows dealers to replace multiple tools, increase profits, and gain real-time visibility into the major profit centers of sales, F&I, and the service drive – all at a fraction of the price of other solutions.
