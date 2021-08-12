State disciplines health care providers-R21-20

For immediate release: August 12, 2021 (21-186)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471 Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Asotin County

In June 2021 the secretary of health granted the release from terms and conditions of an agreed order for certified nursing assistant Andrew T. Davie (NC10101755).

Benton County

In June 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of probation for certified nursing assistant Jazmin Magdalena Amador (NC60210737).

In June 2021 the Physical Therapy Board entered an agreed order and granted the license of physical therapist Amy Lynn Lewis aka Amy Lynn Stone (PT60902515). Lewis was convicted of driving on a suspended license and convicted of driving under the influence, and failed to submit a substance use evaluation in a timely manner.

King County

In June 2021 the secretary of health granted the release from terms and conditions of an agreed order for certified nursing assistant, registered nursing assistant and agency affiliated counselor Mafabi R. Gidudu (NA60577796, NC10021088, CG60143466).

In June 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of probation for respiratory therapist and certified nursing assistant Tuma Yesuf Seid (LR60232233, NC10101323).

In June 2021 the Dental Commission granted the termination of probation for dentist Michael T. Siew (DE00006337).

In June 2021 the Chiropractic Commission charged chiropractor Islamuddin Wardak (CH00034030) with unprofessional conduct. Wardak allegedly was convicted of fourth-degree assault and two counts of violation of a court order. He was also charged with second-degree rape and felony violation of a court order in 2021. The crimes were all against the same victim.

Okanogan County

In June 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of probation for registered nursing assistant Elizabeth Marie Conner (NA60145071).

Pierce County

In June 2021 the Dental Commission denied the license application of Dana Lou Brady (D161148170). Brady was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud and mail fraud in U.S. District Court.

In June 2021 the secretary of health granted the license application of substance use disorder professional trainee Cristy Marie Fain (CO61132873) and placed it on probation for three years. Fain must comply with terms and conditions.

In July 2021 the secretary of health denied the application of hypnotherapist Louie G. Hallie (HP61163722). Hallies independent clinical social worker credential was suspended for three years in 2020.

In June 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreed order and reinstated the license of certified nursing assistant Tadarwin Y. Hardy (NC10019391). Hardy must comply with terms and conditions including completing a substance abuse monitoring program.

In June 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse and advanced registered nurse practitioner Scott Allen Jahner (RN60684722, AP60684723) with unprofessional conduct. Jahner allegedly initiated a personal relationship with a former patient through social media.

In June 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of probation for certified nursing assistant Keziah N. Kimbowa (CM60421660).

In June 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of probation for certified nursing assistant Baudilio Benjamin Mowreader (NC60800706).

Skagit County

In July 2021 the Nursing Commission released registered nurse Tiffany Anne Berg (RN60566477) from terms and conditions of an agreement. Berg may be issued a license without conditions and/or restrictions.

In June 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Tiffany R. Swedeen (RN00160271) with unprofessional conduct. Swedeen allegedly diverted morphine and fentanyl from her workplace, and entered into a substance abuse referral contract in lieu of discipline.

Snohomish County

In July 2021 the Nursing Commission released registered nurse James Randall-Graydon Nelson (RN60105802) from terms and conditions of an agreed order.

Thurston County

In July 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Debra Annette Fata (RN00118090) with unprofessional conduct. While employed as a nurse, Fata allegedly took supplies from the facility where she worked, including bandages and cleaning supplies. Fata allegedly also didn’t properly document the withdrawing and administration of controlled substances for two patients.

In July 2021 the Counseling Program entered an agreed order to reinstate the license of substance disorder use professional Niston Y. Franco (CP00005221) and placed it on probation for at least one year. Franco must comply with terms and conditions.

In June 2021 the secretary of health granted the application of registered medical assistant Brittany Amber McElliott (MR61155046). McElliott must comply with terms and conditions.

Whatcom County

In June 2021 the Chiropractic Commission and Board of Naturopathy granted the termination of probation for chiropractor and naturopathic physician Matthew R. Tellez (CH00033709, NT00001183).

Yakima County

In April 2021 the secretary of health granted the license application of substance use disorder professional trainee Robert Keith Lambert (CO61134369) and placed it on probation for 12 months. Lambert must comply with terms and conditions.

In June 2021 the Massage Therapist Program charged massage therapist Casey A. Sanford (MA60483788) with unprofessional conduct. Sanford allegedly failed to provide proof of his 24 hours of required continuing education for a two-year period.