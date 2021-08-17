Submit Release
News Search

There were 638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,675 in the last 365 days.

PR | Re:public is appointed by Mineworx Technologies to Support their Public Relations and Marketing Efforts

Mineworx Technologies (MWX:MWX)

We are excited to be working with the Mineworx team and bringing eyes to their diesel catalytic recycling project. They definitely have a unique role to play in paving the way for the green economy.”
— Nicole Smith, CMO & Co-Founder, PR | RE: PUBLIC
GUERNSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS, GUERNSEY, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PR | Re:Public, a Core Consultants (Pty) Ltd Company, has been retained by Mineworx Technologies (TSX.V: MWX | OTCQB: MWXRF | FSE: YRS) for marketing and public relations services.

During the engagement, which began in July 2021, PR | Re:Public will assist Mineworx Technologies (“Mineworx”) with their branding and communication efforts with the goal of telling the Mineworx story, expanding Mineworx’s retail investor base and building a prospective investor list for the company.

Lara Smith, Co-Founder of PR | Re:Public had this to say: "We are delighted to be working with Mineworx Technologies. They have a unique service offering and are expected to play an important role in advancing the circular economy while supplying much needed PGMs to the global market."

In July 2021, Mineworx completed the fabrication stage of the 100-litre catalytic converter pilot plant. This is a major development for Mineworx as it moves the company closer to the commercialisation of its PGM extraction technology and cash flow generation.

PR | Re:Public wishes Mineworx Technologies all the success and we feel privileged to be given the opportunity to play a part in it.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
ABOUT MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES (TSX.V: MWX | OTCQB: MWXRF | FSE: YRS)

Mineworx is positioned for growth in the catalytic converter and mining sectors through the development and commercialization of its proprietary, environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Mineworx’s initial focus is concentrated on the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling and will be building its first commercial extraction facility in Tennessee, USA. The company is also furthering the development of its legacy mining project, the Cehegin Iron Ore Mining Project, a brownfield iron ore concession which it holds a 100% interest in South-Eastern Spain. For further information on Mineworx, please see contact details below:

Telephone: 250-247-9490
Email: info@mineworx.net
Website: www.mineworx.net

ABOUT PR | RE:PUBLIC

PR | Re:Public is a financial PR firm that specialises in providing digital marketing services for listed and pre-IPO companies. As a division of Core Consultants, Pty Ltd ("Core"), PR | Re:Public has its roots in marketing natural resources stocks, but today the company has expanded to include a mix of high growth clients from different sectors that include technology, oil & gas, mining and natural resources, agri-tech and others.

PR | Re:Public believes that there are many quality listed and pre-listed companies with highly experienced management teams that nonetheless continue to fly under the radar and fall short of their true market value owing to poor and outdated promotion techniques being used.

PR | Re:Public uses a content-marketing approach and leverages the latest digital marketing tools to provide holistic marketing and PR campaigns for companies wanting to establish their brands, expand their retail investor base and more effectively communicate their investment thesis. For more information or to learn how PR | RE:PUBLIC can help your company, kindly email us at hello@pr-republic.com
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

Nicole Smith
PR | RE: PUBLIC
+44 7493 225671
nicole@coreconsultants.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

PR | Re:public is appointed by Mineworx Technologies to Support their Public Relations and Marketing Efforts

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Mining Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.