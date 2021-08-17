PR | Re:public is appointed by Mineworx Technologies to Support their Public Relations and Marketing Efforts
Mineworx Technologies (MWX:MWX)
We are excited to be working with the Mineworx team and bringing eyes to their diesel catalytic recycling project. They definitely have a unique role to play in paving the way for the green economy.”GUERNSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS, GUERNSEY, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PR | Re:Public, a Core Consultants (Pty) Ltd Company, has been retained by Mineworx Technologies (TSX.V: MWX | OTCQB: MWXRF | FSE: YRS) for marketing and public relations services.
— Nicole Smith, CMO & Co-Founder, PR | RE: PUBLIC
During the engagement, which began in July 2021, PR | Re:Public will assist Mineworx Technologies (“Mineworx”) with their branding and communication efforts with the goal of telling the Mineworx story, expanding Mineworx’s retail investor base and building a prospective investor list for the company.
Lara Smith, Co-Founder of PR | Re:Public had this to say: "We are delighted to be working with Mineworx Technologies. They have a unique service offering and are expected to play an important role in advancing the circular economy while supplying much needed PGMs to the global market."
In July 2021, Mineworx completed the fabrication stage of the 100-litre catalytic converter pilot plant. This is a major development for Mineworx as it moves the company closer to the commercialisation of its PGM extraction technology and cash flow generation.
PR | Re:Public wishes Mineworx Technologies all the success and we feel privileged to be given the opportunity to play a part in it.
ABOUT MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES (TSX.V: MWX | OTCQB: MWXRF | FSE: YRS)
Mineworx is positioned for growth in the catalytic converter and mining sectors through the development and commercialization of its proprietary, environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Mineworx’s initial focus is concentrated on the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling and will be building its first commercial extraction facility in Tennessee, USA. The company is also furthering the development of its legacy mining project, the Cehegin Iron Ore Mining Project, a brownfield iron ore concession which it holds a 100% interest in South-Eastern Spain. For further information on Mineworx, please see contact details below:
Telephone: 250-247-9490
Email: info@mineworx.net
Website: www.mineworx.net
ABOUT PR | RE:PUBLIC
PR | Re:Public is a financial PR firm that specialises in providing digital marketing services for listed and pre-IPO companies. As a division of Core Consultants, Pty Ltd ("Core"), PR | Re:Public has its roots in marketing natural resources stocks, but today the company has expanded to include a mix of high growth clients from different sectors that include technology, oil & gas, mining and natural resources, agri-tech and others.
PR | Re:Public believes that there are many quality listed and pre-listed companies with highly experienced management teams that nonetheless continue to fly under the radar and fall short of their true market value owing to poor and outdated promotion techniques being used.
PR | Re:Public uses a content-marketing approach and leverages the latest digital marketing tools to provide holistic marketing and PR campaigns for companies wanting to establish their brands, expand their retail investor base and more effectively communicate their investment thesis. For more information or to learn how PR | RE:PUBLIC can help your company, kindly email us at hello@pr-republic.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.
Nicole Smith
PR | RE: PUBLIC
+44 7493 225671
nicole@coreconsultants.org
