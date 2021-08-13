Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Gary Harrod and Arthur “Chip” Diehl to the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority.

 

Gary Harrod

Harrod, of Tampa, is President and Chief Executive Officer of Harrod Properties and the current Chairman of the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority. He is Vice Chair of the University of Tampa Board of Trustees and serves on The Bank of Tampa Board of Directors. Harrod earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Texas Tech University.

 

Arthur “Chip” Diehl

Diehl, of Tampa, is Managing Director of Diehl and Associates. He served 29 years in the United States Air Force, retiring in 2005 as a Brigadier General. Diehl is a member of the Hillsborough Community College District Board of Trustees, the Florida Defense Support Task Force and the Tampa Bay Defense Alliance. He earned his bachelor’s degree in math from the United States Air Force Academy and master’s degree in systems management from the University of Southern California.

 

 

