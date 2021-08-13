Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Seven to the Construction Industry Licensing Board

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Ted Feaster, Brian Wilson, Frank Cawthon, Ashley Ross, Donald Cesarone, Rachelle Wood and Edward McCullers to the Construction Industry Licensing Board.

Ted Feaster

Feaster, of Ocala, is a licensed general contractor and owner of Feasterco Construction, a company he started in 1986. He is a member of the Ocala Chamber of Commerce and the Marion County Economic Partnership. Feaster earned his bachelor’s degree in building construction from the University of Florida.

Brian Wilson

Wilson, of Cedar Key, is a licensed general contractor and President of Wilson & Company, Inc. He is a member of the contractors board of the National Association of State Contractors Licensed Agencies and is a former President of the Rotary Club of Oviedo and former member of the Seminole County Charter Review Commission. Wilson earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration and building construction from the University of Florida.

Frank Cawthon

Cawthon, of Windemere, is President and Owner of Florida Home Construction of Central Florida and FHC Development. He is a licensed general contractor and certified residential contractor. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and a master of business administration from Stetson University.

Ashley Ross

Ross, of Tallahassee, is the Owner of Ross Consulting. Previously, she was a Senior Advisor with Rubin, Turnbull and Associates, Deputy Chief of Staff to Senate President Joe Negron and Finance Director for the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee. Ross is a sustaining member of the Junior League of Tallahassee and volunteers with C.A.R.E. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business and a master of business administration from Florida State University.

Donald Cesarone

Cesarone, of Sunrise, is a licensed commercial pool contractor and Vice President of the Commercial Division at Van Kirk and Sons, Inc. He is a member of the American National Standards Institute, Associated Contractors and Builders, the Broward County Board of Rules and Appeals Swimming Pool Committee and was named the Florida Swimming Pool Association Person of the Year.

Rachelle Wood

Wood, of Jupiter, is a licensed sheet metal contractor for Dolphin Sheet Metal, Inc. She is Chair of the Florida Homeowners Construction Recovery Fund, a member of the National Association of Women in Construction Palm Beach Chapter and a former member of the Palm Beach County Small Business Advisory Board. Wood earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida.

Edward McCullers

McCullers, of Estero, is the Owner of McCullers Construction Services, Inc. He is a licensed general contractor, mechanical contractor, plumbing contractor and a certified underground utility and excavation contractor. McCullers is a member of the Florida Groundwater Association and the American Groundwater Trust.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###