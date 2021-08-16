Cotton & Company Welcomes Kim Butler as Director of Audience Strategy
Kim Butler, Seasoned Marketing and Public Relations Executive Joins Cotton & Company the nation's leading Real Estate Marketing Agency
Kim is a valuable addition to our leadership team and offers a wealth of knowledge and outside perspective with her diverse lifestyle marketing experience background.”STUART, FL, MARTIN, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cotton & Company, an industry leader in the marketing and sales of lifestyle-driven residential real estate, has announced the appointment of Kim Butler as its new Director of Audience Strategy. In this new role, she will oversee the agency’s Lead Generation Department which includes a team of specialists in digital, social, broadcast, and print media. As Director, Butler will lead the agency’s media relations, social strategies, event planning, public relations, and affiliate marketing initiatives for Cotton & Company clients across the country. Butler relocated from New Jersey to South Florida in 2014 to take the helm as VP Marketing Communications for the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau where she led the team to multiple industry marketing awards.
Laurie Andrews, Cotton & Company President said, “Kim is a valuable addition to our leadership team and offers a wealth of knowledge and outside perspective with her diverse lifestyle marketing experience background. We are confident she will make a significant contribution to the company’s future growth and to help generate revenue for our portfolio of clients in the most cost-efficient and effective way.”
Kim Butler was most recently the Marketing Director for Dania Pointe, a 102-acre premier retail plaza managed by an affiliate of Kimco Realty in Dania Beach, Florida. Other roles from her career include Director of Marketing Communications for the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority in Atlantic City, New Jersey, General Manager and Marketing Director for Atlantic City Tangier Outlets in Atlantic City, and Director of Public Relations and Marketing Communications for Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts in Atlantic City.
About Cotton & Company
Located in Stuart, Florida, Cotton & Company, has represented an impressive roster of luxury residential real estate clients including industry leaders like The Kolter Group, Fontainebleau Development, St. Regis Residences Longboat Key, Property Markets Group, iStar, Blackstone, and a variety of residential country club communities.
Cotton & Company’s exclusive focus on the real estate industry includes navigating through the highs and low market trends. The company has driven sales success from Panama to Poland in virtually every industry category; destination resorts, private country clubs, urban condominiums, master-planned communities, fractional ownership, and single-family builder neighborhoods. The company publishes Solutions magazine and a weekly e-newsletter, the Compendium, to provide ongoing industry news, trends, and updates of interest.
