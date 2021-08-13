Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that the Texas Supreme Court has sided with the state and voided the temporary protection against warrants for arrests of House Democrats that fled from special session. The court declared that the orders discharging Christina Morales, Mary Ann Perez, Ron Reynolds, Jon Rosenthal, Shawn Thierry, Senfronia Thompson and Hubert Vo are stayed pending further review.

“Today, the Texas Supreme Court granted our stay, enabling Texas police to arrest scofflaw Democrats trying to avoid showing up for work,” Attorney General Paxton said. “We will seek stays of any more orders House Democrats seek. The law is on our side.”

View the court’s order here.