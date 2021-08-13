Route 956 Culvert Replacement Begins Next Week in Wilmington Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing culvert replacement work on Route 956 in Wilmington Township, Lawrence County will begin Monday, August 16 weather permitting.

Culvert replacement work requiring the closure of a portion of Route 956 between Eastbrook Volant Road and Covered Bridge Road will begin at 6 a.m. on Monday. The road will close to traffic around-the-clock through late September. Through traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

West of the Closure

Take Route 956 westbound

Turn right onto eastbound Route 208 (East Neshannock Avenue)

Turn right onto southbound Route 168

Follow Route 168 back to Route 956

End detour

East of the Closure

PennDOT crews will conduct the culvert replacement work.

Please use caution if traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #