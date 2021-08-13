Route 40 Open - Henry Clay Township, Fayette County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to update motorists on the emergency closure of Route 40 in Henry Clay Township, Fayette County. The roadway reopened today at 1:30pm to traffic. Motorists should drive with caution and be aware of lane shifting and a speed reduction to 35 mph through the area.

Work will continue into October as crews build a rock fall fence along the back of the eastbound shoulder. Motorists should expect some delays as lane restrictions controlled by flaggers may be needed. The roadway will remain open during this extended work.

