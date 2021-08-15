Calling All World Class Fast Typists
Attention Keyboard Warriors - bsbltyping.com has regular free online Fastest Typist Competitions with Cash Prizes up to £200
The big difference between how we measure Words Per Minute and other competitions is that we don’t use computer algorithms to adjust for incorrect keystrokes; our scores reflect only keystroke data.”BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past year and a half bsbltyping.com has established itself as the biggest Cash Prize Fastest Typist Competition website on the Internet. We've run over 70 Weekly £10 Prize Fastest Typist Competitions and 13 Monthly £30 Prize Fastest Typist Competitions in that time.
— Tony Rust - Managing Director - Better Skills, Better Life Ltd
In any skill-based activity, there are those who have average skills and those who have varying levels of super-skills. We designed a league structure so that every one of our Fast Typist Competitors will have a chance to have a placing on a scoreboard and that those competitors who have a higher level of keyboard skills will achieve the rank of Winner, Champion or Famer and will compete within that level.
We're now at the stage where our league tables are filling up nicely with competition winners from around the world. This means that we’ll be holding BIG MATCH Fastest Typist Competitions with higher prizes -from £50 to £200 first prizes with runner up and third place prizes from £20 and £10 to £80 and £40 respectively. Prizes are paid worldwide by PayPal, Amazon vouchers and, in the UK, bank transfer.
A BIG MATCH is two fast typing competitions in one; the first group of competitors are the Invited Winners of previous competitions, the second group of competitors is made up of a limited number of WILDCARD entrants, these are competitors who took part in a competition but who did not win - this is a way to give everyone a chance of winning a bigger cash prize. The WILDCARD places are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis once invitations are e-mailed out. WILDCARD competitors can win first prizes of £20 to £80 with runner-up and third place prizes from £10 and £5 to £80 and £40 respectively.
Tony Rust, Managing Director of Better Skills, Better Life Ltd, the company behind bsbltyping.com, says, “the cash prize fastest typist competitions started off as bit of fun to attract visitors to our website where they could buy our typing and language tutors but the competitions are now the dominant part of our website. We were blown away by the quality of the competitors. You can see on our World’s Fastest Typist and Highest Earners Lists the amazing record of our competitors and read blogs about them. The threshold for getting on this list is a minimum 100 WPM with 100% accuracy."
"The big difference between how we measure Words Per Minute and other competitions is that we don’t use computer algorithms to adjust for incorrect keystrokes; our scores reflect the keystroke data. It’s this raw Words Per Minute and first-time Accuracy that counts in our competitions, and which, we believe, gives a truer measure of the skill of the typist. Our All Time World’s Fastest Typist is a competitor called PicklePower from the US who, in our Weekly £10 Prize competition, scored a verified *167 WPM with 100% first-time accuracy over one minute of typing and in the Monthly £30 Prize competition scored an amazing *147 WPM with 100% first-time accuracy over 500 Words. That’s incredible."
In the Weekly £10 Prize Fastest Typist Competition - this is a One Minute Fast Typing Competition - it takes four wins within a ten week period to become a Weekly Champion. When you become a Weekly Champion you have to take a mandatory four week break and then, when you compete again, you need two more wins within a ten week period to be admitted to the Weekly Winners Hall of Fame.
The Monthly £30 Prize Fastest Typist Competition is based on typing 500 words (2,500 keystrokes) as fast and as accurately as you can. The qualification for Champion status is two wins within a ten month period. After a one month mandatory break you can compete again and if you achieve one more win within a further ten month period you are admitted to the Monthly Winners Hall of Fame.
We’re always working on adding new features so come and visit us at bsbltyping.com and see how you get on in our competitions. We guarantee a challenging bit of fun.
A note about the BIG MATCHES
Winners Big Match – held every ten new unique winners
Champions Big Match – held every ten new unique Champions
Famers Big Match – held every seven new unique Famers
*All keystroke data is stored in The BSBL Infinite Keystroke Database for validation and analytical purposes.
Tony Rust
Better Skills, Better Life Ltd
+44 7712 429095
tony@bsbltyping.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn