Take Action Now to Stop Psychedelics from Becoming Lawful in California

Sign the petition from Citizens Commission on Human Rights to prevent psychodelics from becoming lawful in California

CCHR Sacramento is asking state residents to sign a petition against state Senate Bill 519 to help prevent psychedelics from becoming lawful in California.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Sacramento is urging California residents to sign the petition against California State Senate Bill 519, a bill that would make psychedelic drugs lawful including Ecstasy (MDMA), LSD, Mescaline and Psilocybin.

If passed, this bill could lead to the distributing, selling, consuming and manufacturing or growing of these drugs.

Being promoted as a promising approach to those with Mental Health issues, such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD - it is another example of the failed approaches to improve mental health in today’s world with drugs. With the known effects of LSD causing delusions, hallucinations, panic attacks and Ecstasy causing brain damage and psychosis it does not take a scientist to deduce that this will not improve the cognitive abilities or mental state of anyone and is simply misguided public policy intended to create addicts and profit at the expense of others’ health.

These are schedule 1 drugs. The Drug Enforcement Agency states that “schedule 1 drugs have no medical use and possess a high potential for abuse.” Proponents of SB 519 have disregarded the concerns of law enforcement organizations and there are no regulatory systems provided for in the bill.

Additionally, there are no reports on costs to taxpayers resulting from accidents, injuries or deaths caused by use or abuse of these drugs. There is no mention made in the bill of reports on the effects caused by the interaction of the psychedelics with other drugs or chemicals.

Furthermore, SB 519 contains no reports or studies as to the effects on hospital or emergency medical professionals who may already be overwhelmed with others in need of medical care.

Your fast, decisive action is needed to defeat this bill. It has already passed the state Senate and is presently with the Assembly Appropriations Committee. If they okay it, the next step will be a vote on the Assembly floor and then onto the Governor for signing.

Make your voice heard. Go to Change.org (Click here) and sign the petition. To further ensure the bill is defeated, email or call your Assemblyperson and tell them to vote NO on SB 519. You can find your representative’s contact information at Find your California Representative.

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) of Sacramento is a nonprofit mental health watchdog and local chapter of CCHR International. They are responsible for helping to enact more than 180 laws protecting individuals from abusive or coercive practices. CCHR has long fought to restore basic inalienable human rights to the field of mental health.

Inspired by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard who wrote extensively on the human rights violations of psychiatrists, CCHR was co-founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology and Professor of Psychiatry the late Dr. Thomas Szasz, Professor of Psychiatry Emeritus at the State University of New York Health Science Center in Syracuse.