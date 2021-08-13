Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 12, 2021, in the 3700 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:26 pm, members of the Fourth District were in the area of the listed location when they heard the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects’ vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/Co8y6YOm7ck

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.