Submit Release
News Search

There were 372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,080 in the last 365 days.

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 12, 2021, in the 3700 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:26 pm, members of the Fourth District were in the area of the listed location when they heard the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects’ vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/Co8y6YOm7ck

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.