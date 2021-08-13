Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 12th and M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, August 13, 2021, at the intersection of 12th and M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:16 am, members of the Third District responded the listed location for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims and one adult female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a blue 2004-2009 Toyota Sienna minivan.

The suspects’ vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

