The Original 2018 Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby Bottle Artwork Goes Up For Sale at TRIM NuLu
The Iconic Artwork of Woodford Reserve’s 2018 Kentucky Derby Bottle, Seen By Millions, Has Officially Been Listed for Sale By the Artist.
It was a fun painting to do and an exciting period of my life. I’m ecstatic to see who ends up with it.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keith Anderson, the well-known Louisville artist whose paintings have appeared on two different Woodford Reserve® Kentucky Derby® special release bottles, is putting one of the original paintings on display and for sale at TRIM NuLu, the prominent high-end downtown Louisville hair salon.
— Keith Anderson
The painting’s likeness was used for the 144th Kentucky Derby bourbon bottle by Woodford Reserve and has been reproduced hundreds of thousands of times on bottles, prints, and other memorabilia. The painting makes up one of 12 works of art that will be displayed for six months or until sold, at TRIM NuLu, in an ongoing exhibition that is open to clients of the salon.
When asked about the prospect of selling of one of his originals, Keith Anderson said: “It’s bittersweet letting go of my Woodford Reserve art. This panting is one of the reasons I became established in Louisville as an artist. It was a fun painting to do and an exciting period of my life. I’m ecstatic to see who ends up with it. I know they’ll enjoying having it as much as I enjoyed riding the wave with it.”
Sean Stafford, CEO of TRIM NuLu, said about the artwork and exhibition: “The exhibition we have with Keith is supposed to go for six months, but my guess is that most of the pieces in the collection won’t last that long. We are already getting calls for people wanting to book hair services just so they can see the artwork.”
During regular business hours viewing is reserved for TRIM NuLu clients only. Anderson has stated that he will be giving private viewings during select evening hours with additional details to follow.
About Keith Anderson:
Keith Anderson is a highly accomplished mixed medium paint artist from Louisville, Ky. He designed the 2018 and 2019 Kentucky Derby Woodford Reserve bottles, becoming the first artist chosen back-to-back years. He is also the first African American, as well as the first Brown-Foreman employee, to design the bottle artwork. Keith’s paintings can be seen throughout the city of Louisville on buildings downtown, and on various prints and merchandise around the globe. Keith can be reached at 502-778-0935 or keithsart7@gmail.com
About TRIM NuLu:
TRIM NuLu is Louisville’s newest and hottest high-end salon. Located in the heart of NuLu, TRIM NuLu offers high-end salon services and is conveniently positioned on the outskirts of downtown. TRIM NuLu opened in August of 2020 and was recently nominated as a finalist, with results pending, for “Best Salon In Louisville” by the Courier-Journal and is also in the running for various other awards for business. For more information about TRIM NuLu, please visit https://trimnulu.co. To book an appointment please visit: https://trimnulu.co/appointments or call 833-874-6444
